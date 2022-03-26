STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Odisha Industries Association holds interaction with SIDBI

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The Odisha Industries Association (OIA) organised an interaction meeting with Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI) on Friday. The meet was attended by CMD, SIDBI, Sivasubramanian Ramann, CGM Dr. Ravindra Kumar Singh, GM Pramod Kumar Vijayvargia and director-in-charge, MSME DI Cuttack P K Gupta. OIA chairman Abani Kanungo presided over the meeting and delivered the welcome address.

Ramann in his address stated that Odisha is a focus state for the central government as many projects including MSMEs are going to be implemented in the state. He also assured full cooperation and support of SIDBI to Odisha.The meeting was concluded by an open house discussion of the entrepreneurs on several issues with CMD, SIDBI. Around 50 entrepreneurs including OIA president Rajesh Kanungo, vice-president Gour Gopal Sen and general secretary Vinod Bhut, were present. 

