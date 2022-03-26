STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

‘Odisha second to West Bengal when it comes to political violence’: BJP's Sameer Mohanty

However, countering the BJP allegations, government chief whip Pramila Mallick alleged that the BJP was behind all violent incidents.

Published: 26th March 2022 04:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th March 2022 04:58 AM   |  A+A-

Naveen Patnaik

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State BJP on Friday targeted Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik for the “unprecedented violence” during the panchayat and civic body polls and alleged that political intolerance has increased manifold in Odisha.“Odisha is now second to West Bengal as far as political violence is concerned as the Chief Minister has turned a blind eye to it, State BJP president Sameer Mohanty told mediapersons here.

Accusing the Chief Minister of double standards, Mohanty said that on one hand he demands ‘Ahimsa’ to be added to the preamble of the Constitution but has never initiated any step to check violence by his own partymen. Mohanty alleged that the State Election Commission (SEC) and some officials are working like puppets of the ruling party.

Referring to several incidents in which ruling party supporters and workers were found distributing money in front of polling booths during the ULB elections, the State BJP president alleged that all kind of assistance is being extended to help criminals subvert law.

However, countering the BJP allegations, government chief whip Pramila Mallick alleged that the BJP was behind all violent incidents. “A bombing incident was reported from my area yesterday and the man behind it is none other than a BJP candidate who is contesting the election,” she added.

Meanwhile, a BJP delegation led by State vice-president Bhrugu Buxipatra submitted a memorandum to the SEC on Friday against violence perpetrated by BJD activists at Chikiti in Ganjam district during ULB elections on Thursday.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Naveen Patnaik Odisha polls Sameer Mohanty
India Matters
Firefighters try to extinguish a fire amid the destruction caused after shelling of a shopping center, in Kyiv, Ukraine. (Photo | AP)
Why are we indifferent to the Ukraine war?
CSK all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja (Photo | PTI)
IPL 2022: Rockstar, Sir, Captain — Ravindra Jadeja's rise to top
WhatsApp status on Pakistan Republic Day lands Karnataka Muslim woman in jail
Kerala High Court. (File photo)
Kerala HC helps grant fresh LIFE to tribeswoman's dream of a house

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp