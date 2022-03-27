Centre considering Odisha government’s proposal for drug park

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Department of Pharmaceuticals has received a proposal from Odisha government for setting up a drug park in the State and the proposal is under consideration. Odisha is among 13 states which have sent proposals for drug park under the Central scheme - ‘Promotion of Bulk Drug Parks’.

In a written reply in Rajya Sabha, Union Minister for Chemicals and Fertilisers Mansukh Mandaviya said the new scheme provides grant-in-aid towards creation of Common Infrastructure Facilities (CIF) in the bulk drug parks to be developed by the States.

Apart from Odisha, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh and Andhra Pradesh have also submitted their proposals. Once set up, the world class CIF in the park will significantly bring down the manufacturing cost of bulk drugs and thereby make India self-reliant in drugs by increasing the competitiveness of the domestic bulk drug industry. The total financial outlay of the scheme is Rs 3,000 crore with maximum grant-in-aid for one bulk drug park limited to Rs 1,000 crore or 70 per cent (pc) of the project cost of CIF, whichever is less.