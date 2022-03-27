Congress disrupts question hour over rising crime in Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Assembly on Saturday witnessed noisy scenes during question hour as Congress members disrupted proceedings over the deteriorating law and order situation in the State, forcing Speaker Surjya Narayan Patro to adjourn the House.

Congress members demanded a discussion on the law and order situation as soon as the House assembled for the day for the question hour. They also demanded that the entry of a government official to the strongroom at BJB college where the EVMs of the urban local body elections were kept and burning of a strongroom in Nayagarh should also be taken up for discussion.

They trooped into the well and disrupted proceedings when the Speaker did not listen to their demands. Patro adjourned the House from 10.32 am to 11.30 am. The question hour was washed out as the Congress members continued sloganeering from the well. However, business of the House resumed during zero hour when it reassembled after the adjournment at 11.30 am.

Leader of the Congress legislature party (CLP) Narasingh Mishra told mediapersons outside that he wanted to raise these issues but the Speaker did not even listen to the demands and adjourned the House.

Meanwhile, the CLP leader brought a privilege notice against Khurda district superintendent of police (DSP) for not intimating the Speaker as soon as the expelled BJD MLA of Chilika Prashanta Jagadev was arrested on March 22. Mishra wanted to why the SP informed about the arrest on March 25.

The Speaker read out the communication sent to him by the SP in the House on Friday after the issue was raised by the Congress.