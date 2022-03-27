STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Congress disrupts question hour over rising crime in Odisha

The question hour was washed out as the Congress members continued sloganeering from the well.

Published: 27th March 2022 05:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th March 2022 05:11 AM   |  A+A-

Odisha Legislative Assembly.

Odisha Legislative Assembly.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Assembly on Saturday witnessed noisy scenes during question hour as Congress members disrupted proceedings over the deteriorating law and order situation in the State, forcing Speaker Surjya Narayan Patro to adjourn the House. 

Congress members demanded a discussion on the law and order situation as soon as the House assembled for the day for the question hour. They also demanded that the entry of a government official to the strongroom at BJB college where the EVMs of the urban local body elections were kept and burning of a strongroom in Nayagarh should also be taken up for discussion. 

They trooped into the well and disrupted proceedings when the Speaker did not listen to their demands. Patro adjourned the House from 10.32 am to 11.30 am. The question hour was washed out as the Congress members continued sloganeering from the well. However, business of the House resumed during zero hour when it reassembled after the adjournment at 11.30 am. 

Leader of the Congress legislature party (CLP) Narasingh Mishra told mediapersons outside that he wanted to raise these issues but the Speaker did not even listen to the demands and adjourned the House. 

Meanwhile, the CLP leader brought a privilege notice against Khurda district superintendent of police (DSP) for not intimating the Speaker as soon as the expelled BJD MLA of Chilika Prashanta Jagadev was arrested on March 22. Mishra wanted to why the SP informed about the arrest on March 25. 

The Speaker read out the communication sent to him by the SP in the House on Friday after the issue was raised by the Congress.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Surjya Narayan Patro Congress
India Matters
Firefighters try to extinguish a fire amid the destruction caused after shelling of a shopping center, in Kyiv, Ukraine. (Photo | AP)
Why are we indifferent to the Ukraine war?
CSK all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja (Photo | PTI)
IPL 2022: Rockstar, Sir, Captain — Ravindra Jadeja's rise to top
WhatsApp status on Pakistan Republic Day lands Karnataka Muslim woman in jail
Kerala High Court. (File photo)
Kerala HC helps grant fresh LIFE to tribeswoman's dream of a house

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp