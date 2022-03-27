STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
IIC mystery death: Colleagues say he was disturbed, family denies

Though the officials who did the post mortem denied to reveal details, they said no bullet was found from the body.

Published: 27th March 2022 05:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th March 2022 05:16 AM   |  A+A-

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: The mystery surrounding the death of Gangapur IIC Dev Kumar Gamang on Friday deepened with the revelation that the firing, accidental or suicidal, took place when three other police officers were present in the residential quarters of the officer. 

Grieving family members of Gamang
at his native Kaithapadar Kudia village

According to Gamang’s mother Pushpanjali, Dev attended a video conferencing conducted by Ganjam SP Brijesh Rai in which Bhanjanagar SDPO Sasanka Sekhar Mishra, IIB Dhiresh Das and sub-inspector of Gangapur police station Subhrajit Samantaray also participated. Soon after the meeting at noon, Mishra, Das and Samantaray rushed to Gamang’s quarters and had a discussion with him. 

“Though I noticed some serious discussion going on, I did not pay any heed and left to take bath,” she said adding, “but in no time I heard gun shots and rushed out to see my son lying in a pool of blood.”

Gamang was rushed to Aska hospital by the officers present but succumbed on way, said the Ganjam SP. “He seemed to be under mental duress but the reason of the death cannot be concluded till investigation gets over. We have got to know that the bullets were from a service revolver,” he added. 

Forensic and police team are probing the incident. However, during the incident, Gamang was reportedly not in uniform. As per some of his colleagues, Gamang was under stress ever since the cold blooded murder of BJD leader at Kendupadar. “He was visibly disturbed and even did not eat properly,” they stated. 

Dev joined as Gangapur IIC four months ago and was staying at the quarters with his mother Pushpanjali. His wife Kiran, posted as Inspector at Nabarangpur, was at her headquarters along with their twin kids when the incident took place. He seemed happy after the posting and never complained of any pressure though he wanted leave from duty, said Kiran.  

Though the officials who did the post mortem denied to reveal details, they said no bullet was found from the body. It is believed the bullet pierced his abdomen and exited leading to profuse bleeding. 

Despite attempts, Bhanjanagar SDPO, IIC and Gangapur SI could not be contacted for comment. On Saturday, Gamang’s body was taken to his birth place Kaithapadar Kudia village under Gunupur block in Rayagada district for cremation. He was consigned to flames after being given the guard of honour. Former chief minister Giridhar Gamang was present at the funeral.

