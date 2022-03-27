Odisha civic polls results shocking: Congress

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The results of the ULB elections have come as a shocker for the Congress whose candidates have lost their deposits in a majority of places.

Though the party put up good performances in some places because of individual efforts of some leaders, overall the downward slip of the party continued during the civic body elections. Chief spokesperson of the party and former minister Ganeswar Behera said that the party will introspect and take corrective measures in the light of the results.

Behera said that the result of the Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) has come as a huge disappointment for the party as it had expected to win at least 20 wards out of the total 59.

However, the party’s tally of wards slipped to 8 in the CMC pointing towards the fact that the people trusted the BJD despite its failure to address the civic problems of the city. The party will have to introspect why people are not putting their faith in it despite efforts by the leaders and workers, he added.

Stating that some party leaders have been successful despite heavy odds, Behera congratulated the BJD for its repeat performance. He, however, said that Congress will continue to fight for the cause of the people.