STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Odisha civic polls results shocking: Congress

The results of the ULB elections have come as a shocker for the Congress whose candidates have lost their deposits in a majority of places.

Published: 27th March 2022 04:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th March 2022 04:58 AM   |  A+A-

Congress Flags

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The results of the ULB elections have come as a shocker for the Congress whose candidates have lost their deposits in a majority of places.

Though the party put up good performances in some places because of individual efforts of some leaders, overall the downward slip of the party continued during the civic body elections. Chief spokesperson of the party and former minister Ganeswar Behera said that the party will introspect and take corrective measures in the light of the results.

Behera said that the result of the Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) has come as a huge disappointment for the party as it had expected to win at least 20 wards out of the total 59. 

However, the party’s tally of wards slipped to 8 in the CMC pointing towards the fact that the people trusted the BJD despite its failure to address the civic problems of the city. The party will have to introspect why people are not putting their faith in it despite efforts by the leaders and workers, he added.

Stating that some party leaders have been successful despite heavy odds, Behera congratulated the BJD for its repeat performance. He, however, said that Congress will continue to fight for the cause of the people.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Congress Odisha ULB elections
India Matters
Firefighters try to extinguish a fire amid the destruction caused after shelling of a shopping center, in Kyiv, Ukraine. (Photo | AP)
Why are we indifferent to the Ukraine war?
CSK all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja (Photo | PTI)
IPL 2022: Rockstar, Sir, Captain — Ravindra Jadeja's rise to top
WhatsApp status on Pakistan Republic Day lands Karnataka Muslim woman in jail
Kerala High Court. (File photo)
Kerala HC helps grant fresh LIFE to tribeswoman's dream of a house

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp