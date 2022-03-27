Odisha: Malkangiri Superintendent Engineer in Vigilance grip

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI: Bank deposits worth crores and Rs 21.75 lakh cash besides gold, silver and incriminating documents were seized by Malkangiri Vigilance officials during a raid on the office and quarters of Malkangiri Rural Development Department-I Superintendent Engineer Ashish Kumar Dash on Saturday. Dash was detained by the Vigilance sleuths on Friday while handing over Rs 10.23 lakh to branch manager of DCB Bank here.

Documents relating to deposits to the tune of Rs 3 - Rs 4 crores have also been traced in the names of his wife, mother-in-law and other relatives at various places. As per a release by Cuttack Vigilance, apart from cash of Rs 21,75,470, 602 grams gold including 17 gold coins of 10 gm each have been seized. Besides, documents pertaining to possession of a house in Cuttack, land at Baripal and a number of bank documents pertaining to huge cash deposits have also been recovered. The documents are being examined further, the release stated.

Further, investment documents indicating huge deposits in various financial institutions are also being verified. The Malkangiri Vigilance unit Deputy Superintendent Shusant Kumar Biswal said Dash had reportedly collected huge percentage (pc) from the contractors this March by passing their bills and was planning either to deposit the money with the bank or send it outside.

Biswal said, Dash’ activities were suspicious and he was being tracked and finally the Vigilance team held him in DCB bank. The raid on the SE and disclosure about amassing property disproportionate to his known sources of income at a time when road construction works to the tune of Rs 300 crores is going on in Swabhiman Anchal have raised questions about the quality of work being done.