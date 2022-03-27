STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Odisha ruling party misused forces to win ULB elections, alleges BJP

The election dates for the ULBs were declared at the sweet will of the State government which has been in search of a time that would suit it the most.

Published: 27th March 2022 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th March 2022 05:00 AM   |  A+A-

BJP Flags

BJP Flags (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Even after another massive defeat at the hand of the ruling BJD in the ULB polls, the Opposition BJP is not ready to accept the consecutive victory of the regional party which recently triumphed all three formats of the panchayat elections and scripted history winning all 30 Zilla Parishads.

The BJP leaders argued that the BJD misused all forces at its disposal to win the elections to the Urban Local Bodies (ULBs). 

State unit president of BJP Samir Mohanty said the BJD misused all the three important instruments - the State Election Commission, police and local administrations - to ensure its victory.

“We have never seen such an SEC which was ready to take instructions from the government. An independent body like SEC compromised to such an extent that the Opposition found no suitable forum to get justice,” Mohanty alleged.

The election dates for the ULBs were declared at the sweet will of the State government which has been in search of a time that would suit it the most. The police and government officials extended all possible support to the BJD to win this election, he further said.

The missing names of voters in the voters list is another deliberate attempt by the BJD which the SEC complied with. Several complaints by the BJP for inclusion of names of eligible voters were ignored by the SEC which forced some of the candidates aspiring to contest the ULB polls to knock the doors of the Orissa High Court, he added. 

Mohanty thanked the voters who reposed their faith on the BJP. He said a large number of BJP candidates lost this election by a slender margins.

While accepting the verdict, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan thanked the voters and welcomes the BJP winners. He also thanked the party workers who worked tirelessly for the party in the ULB polls.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odisha BJD BJP
India Matters
Firefighters try to extinguish a fire amid the destruction caused after shelling of a shopping center, in Kyiv, Ukraine. (Photo | AP)
Why are we indifferent to the Ukraine war?
CSK all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja (Photo | PTI)
IPL 2022: Rockstar, Sir, Captain — Ravindra Jadeja's rise to top
WhatsApp status on Pakistan Republic Day lands Karnataka Muslim woman in jail
Kerala High Court. (File photo)
Kerala HC helps grant fresh LIFE to tribeswoman's dream of a house

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp