Odisha ruling party misused forces to win ULB elections, alleges BJP

BHUBANESWAR: Even after another massive defeat at the hand of the ruling BJD in the ULB polls, the Opposition BJP is not ready to accept the consecutive victory of the regional party which recently triumphed all three formats of the panchayat elections and scripted history winning all 30 Zilla Parishads.

The BJP leaders argued that the BJD misused all forces at its disposal to win the elections to the Urban Local Bodies (ULBs).

State unit president of BJP Samir Mohanty said the BJD misused all the three important instruments - the State Election Commission, police and local administrations - to ensure its victory.

“We have never seen such an SEC which was ready to take instructions from the government. An independent body like SEC compromised to such an extent that the Opposition found no suitable forum to get justice,” Mohanty alleged.

The election dates for the ULBs were declared at the sweet will of the State government which has been in search of a time that would suit it the most. The police and government officials extended all possible support to the BJD to win this election, he further said.

The missing names of voters in the voters list is another deliberate attempt by the BJD which the SEC complied with. Several complaints by the BJP for inclusion of names of eligible voters were ignored by the SEC which forced some of the candidates aspiring to contest the ULB polls to knock the doors of the Orissa High Court, he added.

Mohanty thanked the voters who reposed their faith on the BJP. He said a large number of BJP candidates lost this election by a slender margins.

While accepting the verdict, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan thanked the voters and welcomes the BJP winners. He also thanked the party workers who worked tirelessly for the party in the ULB polls.