STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Olive Ridleys clock a record Day-1 turn at Odisha's Gahirmatha sanctuary

After much speculation and delay, a record number of Olive Ridley turtles arrived on March 25 at Gahirmatha Marine Sanctuary for mass nesting.

Published: 27th March 2022 05:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th March 2022 05:17 AM   |  A+A-

A record number of around 2,45,188 Olive Ridley sea turtles came ashore for mass nesting at the Nasi-1 and Nasi-2  islands of Gahirmatha marine sanctuary.

A record number of around 2,45,188 Olive Ridley sea turtles came ashore for mass nesting at the Nasi-1 and Nasi-2  islands of Gahirmatha marine sanctuary.

By Ashis Senapati
Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: After much speculation and delay, a record number of Olive Ridley turtles arrived on March 25 at Gahirmatha Marine Sanctuary for mass nesting.

“A record number of around 2,45,188 Olive Ridley sea turtles came ashore for mass nesting at the Nasi-1 and Nasi-2  islands of Gahirmatha marine sanctuary within Bhitarkanika National Park on  March 25 night. 

“We are delighted that for the first time on a single day more than 2 lakh turtles laid eggs at Gahirmatha. Last time around 3,49,694 turtles laid eggs from  March 9 to March 23,” divisional forest officer of Bhitarkanika National Park, JD Pati said.

Nasi–1 and 2 islands of 5 km is an ideal nesting strip for the turtles because of no presence of predators and human habitation. The mass nesting would continue for a week, as the eggs normally take 45 days to hatch. Then the tiny hatchlings make their way to the sea, the forest officer explained.

The forest officer informed that about 30 forest officials including forest guards are guarding the beach to protect turtles and their eggs. 

The state government imposed a ban order on fishing activities inside the Gahirmatha Marine Sanctuary from Nov 1 to May 31  to protect the turtles. Gahirmatha was declared a marine sanctuary covering 1435 square kilometers from Dhamra mouth to Hukitola island in 1997 by the government.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Olive Ridley turtles Gahirmatha Marine Sanctuary
India Matters
Firefighters try to extinguish a fire amid the destruction caused after shelling of a shopping center, in Kyiv, Ukraine. (Photo | AP)
Why are we indifferent to the Ukraine war?
CSK all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja (Photo | PTI)
IPL 2022: Rockstar, Sir, Captain — Ravindra Jadeja's rise to top
WhatsApp status on Pakistan Republic Day lands Karnataka Muslim woman in jail
Kerala High Court. (File photo)
Kerala HC helps grant fresh LIFE to tribeswoman's dream of a house

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp