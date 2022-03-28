Locals upset as archival remnants of past sold as scrap  

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: Despite resistance by locals, a British-era boat with archival value, was reportedly given away by the irrigation department to a scrap dealer last week.

Nearly 15 to 20 boats of the British period were put into service for transport of goods and also ferry passengers before the Cuttack-Paradip highway came up. Gradually boats were stopped being used on the canals rendering the lock systems redundant. The boats were left to dilapidate without proper conservation measures.

However, without the knowledge of the local people, irrigation officials had allegedly sold these dilapidated boats to scrap traders while many had also reportedly looted its costly woods and other parts.

A boat made of iron of the British period was lying unused on the canal site near Dobandi of Raghunathpur area. Reportedly, with the help of irrigation staff, a scrap dealer by putting labourers at work had recovered the boat from the mud and was selling its parts at throwaway prices.

Villagers allege even though they sought the intervention of irrigation officials of Kulashai section and other higher officials for its conservation, it yielded no result.

Junior Engineer at Kulashai irrigation section office Pramod Behera said the department will conduct an inquiry into the matter.

Meanwhile, Gobind Ojha, a social activist said with a maritime museum present in Cuttack these boats could have been conserved there for the future generation.

