Odisha Cabinet nod to Rs 2 lakh crore budget for 2022-23 fiscal  

The Appropriation Bill for the vote-on-account will be placed in the Assembly by the government on March 31.

Odisha Assembly

Odisha Assembly (File photo)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: THE Council of Ministers on Sunday approved a budget of Rs 2 lakh crore for 2022-23 even as the State government will present a vote-on-account in the Assembly for the first three months of this fiscal on March 30.

The budget, approved by the Council presided over by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik virtually, will be Rs 30,000 crore more than the 2021-22 budget of Rs 1,70,000 crore. Sources said that the government will seek the Assembly’s approval of Rs 60,000 crore to Rs 70,000 crore for the vote-on-account.

The Appropriation Bill for the vote-on-account will be placed in the Assembly by the government on March 31. The regular budget will be presented by the State government in July. The government has opted for a vote-on-account instead of the regular budget in view of the model code of conduct imposed due to the recent rural and urban elections in the State.

However, the decision of the State government to present a vote-on-account has come in for criticism from the Opposition political parties, BJP and Congress in the budget session of the Assembly. Opposition members alleged that the State government has deliberately decided to go for a vote-on-account though the model code of conduct is not in force since March 26, the day on which the results of the ULB polls were declared.

Collection of revenue in the State has improved despite the Covid-19 pandemic during the last two years. The State’s own revenue was Rs 62,788 crore till the end of December, 2021 which is about 84 per cent more than the collection in the corresponding period last year.

The good fiscal of the government rests on the high collection of mining revenue. Collection of mining revenue stands at Rs 31,049 crore till December 2021 which is an all-time record. Similarly, against an annual target of Rs 1,300 crore from minor minerals, Rs 448.36 crore has already been collected. Besides, motor vehicle tax of Rs 1,117 crore has been collected against a target of Rs 1,765 crore during the period.
Excise revenue collection has also looked up. Against an annual target of Rs 5,500 crore of excise revenue during 2021-2022, the collection till date stands at Rs 3,653 crore.

