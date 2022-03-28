Traders to keep shutters down as cops grope in dark for killers

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: As police grope in the dark for the killers of four siblings even after five days of the gruesome murders, traders and shopkeepers of Pitala Chowk, the place where the crime took place, have decided to keep their shutters down till all the accused are arrested.

Pital Chowk, situated between Hinjili and Aska towns, is a prominent business hub of the region. With traders keeping their shops closed since March 23 in protest, residents are struggling to get their daily needs. The situation is likely to worsen further if the shops are not reopened soon, sources said.

On March 22 night, three brothers Sambhu Swain (25), Pandab Swain (23), Raja Swain (28) and their minor cousin Chandan Swain of Narendrapur village were attacked and killed by one Sadhu Swain and his associates over passing of comments at Pitala Chowk within Hinjili police limits.

Sadhu, who also sustained injuries in the attack, is currently undergoing treatment at MKCG Medical College and Hospital. Police said he will be arrested after his discharge from the hospital. However, the others involved in the murders are yet to be nabbed.

Reliable sources said five persons are being interrogated in connection with the murders. However, police are tight-lipped over the investigation and reluctant to disclose the names of persons who are being interrogated.

Hinjili IIC Abhimanyu Das said all the accused involved in the crime will be nabbed soon. Armed police have been deployed at Pitala Chowk after the murders took place to avert any untoward incident.

On the other hand, the delay in arresting the culprits has irked the locals who said Sadhu is involved in several criminal cases including murder and extortion. They claimed that police can easily identify Sadhu’s associates from the call details of his cellphone. But surprisingly, the cops are still clueless about the killers. “It seems there is pressure on police to delay the arrest of the accused,” alleged a villager of Narendrapur.