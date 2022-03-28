Vig unearths deposits worth Rs 1.77 crore of Malkangiri SE

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI: After property and assets worth crores of rupees were seized during raids on Malkangiri Rural Development Department-I Superintending Engineer (SE) Ashish Kumar Dash on Saturday, further search by Vigilance officials on Sunday revealed financial documents including fixed deposits and insurances to the tune of Rs 1.77 crore. Dash was detained by the Vigilance sleuths on Friday while handing over Rs 10.23 lakh to branch manager of DCB Bank here.

Documents relating to deposits to the tune of Rs 3 -Rs 4 crore have also been traced in the names of his wife, mother in-law and other relatives at various places. As per a release by Cuttack Vigilance on Saturday, apart from cash of Rs 21,75,470, 602 grams gold including 17 gold coins of 10 gm each have been seized. Besides, documents pertaining to possession of a house in Cuttack, land at Baripal and a number of bank documents pertaining to huge cash deposits have also been recovered.

As per another release by Cuttack Vigilance on Sunday, Dash had made deposits in fixed deposits and insurances in his name and his family members and relatives worth Rs 1.77 crore. During the period of March 2021 and February 2022, he had made 18 fixed deposits in Axis Bank here worth Rs 78 lakh. The FDs were created in his name and that of his wife, son and other relatives.

Out of the Rs 1.77 crore unearthed on Sunday include Rs 44 lakh deposits in LIC/MAX Life Insurance, Rs 25 lakh investment in UTI, Rs 16 lakh deposit in Keonjhar branch of SBI and Rs 14 lakh investment in Kisan Vikas Patra. Moreover, bank accounts of various banks in his name and that of his family and relatives were also recovered. Besides, bank lockers operated by Dash were also confirmed, the Vigilance release stated.