Government faces flak over BSKY smart cards

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The state government on Monday came in for sharp criticism in the assembly over the failure of the smart cards issued to people under the flagship programme Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana (BSKY) to benefit the needy at various hospitals in the State. The issue came up in the assembly during the question hour with minister of state for health and family welfare Naba Kishore Das admitting the lapse.

He, however, shifted the blame on the ‘communication gaps’ with various hospitals as the primary reason behind the anomalies. The minister said the government is keen to address the issue by including more hospitals for empanelment under the scheme. A total of 315 hospitals in Odisha and 15 hospitals outside the State have been empanelled under the scheme, he added.

Congress MLA Adhiraj Panigrahy alleged that many patients are facing difficulties as they are unable to reap the benefits of the BSKY cards at various hospitals in the State and outside.

Citing some instances in Nuapada district, Panigrahy said many well-known private hospitals have been denying people availing treatment using BSKY facilities because of problems in getting disbursement from the Odisha government.

Similarly, BJP MLA Mukesh Mahaling alleged that patients are not being able to avail OPD services using the BSKY cards.