STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Government faces flak over BSKY smart cards

 The issue came up in the assembly during the question hour with minister of state for health and family welfare Naba Kishore Das admitting the lapse. 

Published: 29th March 2022 06:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th March 2022 06:50 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik handing over a smart card to a beneficiary. ( Photo | EPS)

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik handing over a smart card to a beneficiary. ( Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The state government on Monday came in for sharp criticism in the assembly over the failure of the smart cards issued to people under the flagship programme Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana (BSKY) to benefit the needy at various hospitals in the State. The issue came up in the assembly during the question hour with minister of state for health and family welfare Naba Kishore Das admitting the lapse. 

He, however, shifted the blame on the ‘communication gaps’ with various hospitals as the primary reason behind the anomalies. The minister said the government is keen to address the issue by including more hospitals for empanelment under the scheme. A total of 315 hospitals in Odisha and 15 hospitals outside the State have been empanelled under the scheme, he added.

Congress MLA Adhiraj Panigrahy alleged that many patients are facing difficulties as they are unable to reap the benefits of the BSKY cards at various hospitals in the State and outside.

Citing some instances in Nuapada district, Panigrahy said many well-known private hospitals have been denying people availing treatment using BSKY facilities because of problems in getting disbursement from the Odisha government.

Similarly, BJP MLA Mukesh Mahaling alleged that patients are not being able to avail OPD services using the BSKY cards.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana hospitals assembly Naba Kishore Das smart cards
India Matters
Candidates queuing up for NEET counselling. (File photo| Radhakrishnan, Express)
Has NEET served the purpose of its creation?
Forest officials and Railway Protection Force personnel at work to nab the leopard
Leopard rode goods train to reach Bengaluru?
Representational Image
At last, Irulas get permission to sell snake venom
The 75-year-old bookstore, Higginbotham’s, on MG Road in Thiruvananthapuram | B P Deepu
Kerala capital’s beloved bookstore downs shutters after 75 years

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp