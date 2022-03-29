STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

IMD issues heat wave alert for State

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a heat wave warning for a few places in Odisha between Wednesday and Friday.

Published: 29th March 2022 06:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th March 2022 06:40 AM   |  A+A-

Image for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

Image for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a heatwave warning for a few places in Odisha between Wednesday and Friday.

Heatwave condition is likely to occur at one or two places in Boudh, Sonepur and Balangir districts on Wednesday. Similarly, heatwave condition is expected at one or two places in Boudh, Sonepur, Balangir, Kalahandi, Angul, and Sambalpur districts on Thursday and Friday. 

“The maximum temperature (daytime temperature) will gradually rise by 2 degree Celcius to 3 degree at a few places in interior districts of Odisha under the influence of dry and warm north-westerly winds,” said Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre Scientist, Umasankar Das.

Balangir was the hottest at 41 degree Celcius on Monday, followed by Baripada 40.8 degree, and Titlagarh 40.5 degree. The Twin City of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack recorded 37.2 degree Celcius each between 8.30 am and 5.30 pm on the day.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
India Meteorological Department heatwave warning Odisha
India Matters
Candidates queuing up for NEET counselling. (File photo| Radhakrishnan, Express)
Has NEET served the purpose of its creation?
Forest officials and Railway Protection Force personnel at work to nab the leopard
Leopard rode goods train to reach Bengaluru?
Representational Image
At last, Irulas get permission to sell snake venom
The 75-year-old bookstore, Higginbotham’s, on MG Road in Thiruvananthapuram | B P Deepu
Kerala capital’s beloved bookstore downs shutters after 75 years

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp