IMD issues heat wave alert for State

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a heatwave warning for a few places in Odisha between Wednesday and Friday.

Heatwave condition is likely to occur at one or two places in Boudh, Sonepur and Balangir districts on Wednesday. Similarly, heatwave condition is expected at one or two places in Boudh, Sonepur, Balangir, Kalahandi, Angul, and Sambalpur districts on Thursday and Friday.

“The maximum temperature (daytime temperature) will gradually rise by 2 degree Celcius to 3 degree at a few places in interior districts of Odisha under the influence of dry and warm north-westerly winds,” said Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre Scientist, Umasankar Das.

Balangir was the hottest at 41 degree Celcius on Monday, followed by Baripada 40.8 degree, and Titlagarh 40.5 degree. The Twin City of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack recorded 37.2 degree Celcius each between 8.30 am and 5.30 pm on the day.