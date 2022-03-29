Renew tokens, lift paddy, demand agitating farmers

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: The mass dharna by farmers in front of the Collector’s office demanding the lifting of tonnes of paddy lying across various paddy procurement centres (PPC) entered the fourth day on Monday.

Protesting apathy of the district administration and civil supplies officials, farmers under the banner of Naba Nirman Krushak Sangathan, have threatened to intensify their agitation if their demand is not met.

Sources said, though there was a requirement of at least 40 millers to procure 1, 17,351,942 metric tons of paddy from 45,381 farmers of the district, only 33 millers were engaged. Farmers alleged that the entire administrative machinery was busy conducting rural and urban polls thus neglecting their requirements.

“They failed to bring millers from other districts like Bargarh and Jajpur which led to problems of procurement,” alleged farmers’ leader Debiprasad Moharana.

In the process, nearly 8000 tokens of local farmers possessing 3 lakh quintal of paddy have lapsed. Their paddy has been lying in open due to absence of godown in most PPCs. A total of 105 PPCs have procured paddy from farmers directly.

Earlier, Collector Parul Patwari had sought an inquiry into the reasons behind the lapse of tokens and delay in procurement. He had also assured action on officials behind the delay but nothing has been done so far. The farmers met the administration last Friday and urged to take steps for the renewal of tokens for the lifting of paddy but no action was reportedly initiated.

District Civil Supplies Officer Sujata Mishra informed, “I have pacified the farmers and asked them to call off their stir but they are adamant. We have apprised the government about the lapse of tokens and renewal. We are awaiting instructions from them.” Mishra admitted that 8,000 tokens issued to farmers have lapsed.

List of other demands

Renewal of token with immediate effect

Procurement of surplus paddy from farmers registered in PACS

Display information related to procurement at all centers

Compensation for loss of paddy due to unseasonal rains

Discharge of water from waterlogged areas

Check bull, monkey, deer menace for the protection of crops