Three fuel theft accused escape from police station

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: Cops in Sambalpur were left red-faced after three accused involved in the theft of fuel from parked trucks escaped from Dhanupali police station here on Monday. The trio was identified as Jhaki Kumar, Samir Choudhury and Md Sakil.

They were supposed to be produced in court on the day. However, the accused escaped from the police station at around 7.30 am.cSources said the accused trio escaped from the police station in presence of a woman sanitation worker, who is reportedly a relative of Jhaki. Police are verifying the role of sanitation worker Pankajini Sendhria in the escape.

Sadar sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) PK Sahu said a complaint was filed in Dhanupali police station alleging theft of fuel from trucks parked at Sarlakani. During the investigation, the trio was arrested in Sarlakani area on Sunday.

Police also seized their motorcycles and recovered stolen fuel from their possession. However, the accused managed to flee from police custody on the pretext of answering nature’s call.“Two teams have been formed to nab the three accused. Inquiry is underway and action will be initiated against those found responsible for the incident,” the SDPO added.

On the other hand, Sendhria denied any involvement in the escape. “I have been working at the police station for the last many years and never has such an allegation been levelled against me. When I came to the police station in the morning, there was only two police personnel apart from the accused trio. Jhaki’s mother, who was waiting outside, requested me to give tea and biscuit to her son. I handed over these items to the accused and went on to clean the police station. When I came out of a room which I was cleaning, the accused trio had already escaped. I am the person who informed the police about their escape,” she claimed.

Sendhria further alleged that she was being falsely framed in the case. “I have been asked to report at the police station twice every day until the three accused are nabbed,” she added.