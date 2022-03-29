Three girls hurt in bomb explosion

By Express News Service

BHADRAK: Three girls sustained injuries in a bomb explosion in Bhadrak’s Bonth on Monday. The injured minors are siblings Puja Hansdah (10) and Basanti Hansdah (8) besides Sabita Murmu (9) of Gadia village. The incident took place at Trikona Chowk within Bonth police limits in the afternoon.

Sources said the girls were playing at Trikona Chowk when they saw something wrapped in a polythene bag in a nearby pond. The curious minors reached the water body and picked up the polythene bag. When they were trying to unwrap it, the bag fell from their hands and exploded. The girls sustained injuries on their legs, hands, and body.

Locals rushed to the spot on hearing the deafening sound and brought the injured minors to Bonth community health centre. Later, the trio was shifted to the district headquarters hospital, Bhadrak after their condition deteriorated.

Sources said some miscreants might have put the country bomb inside the polythene bag and thrown it into the pond. On being informed, a team of police led by Bonth IIC Aditya Prasad Jena reached the spot and started an investigation.