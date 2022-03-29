Trade union stir evokes mixed response on day 1

By Express News Service

The two-day nationwide strike called by Central trade unions against various policies of the government evoked a partial response across the State on Monday.

In Paradip, members of INTUC, AITUC, CITU, HMS and other trade unions staged protests at the entry gates of the port. Operations in Paradip Port were partly affected due to the strike. Ship cargo operations at general berths were hit as drivers participated in the protest. The trade union members also picketed in front of other industries in the port town.

In Sundargarh, banking and transportation services were largely affected even as the strike evoked mixed responses across the district. At Rourkela, members of various trade unions staged road blockades and resorted to picketing.

Road were blocked at key junctions of Rourkela city and Vedvyas Square connecting State Highway 10 and National Highway (NH) 143. Buses and other commercial vehicles remained off the roads. While shops remained partially open, educational institutions and State government offices were closed.

Iron ore mining and transportation were paralysed in Koida block as CITU activists blocked NH 520 and different railway loading points. The coal mining operation of Mahanadi Coalfields Ltd (MCL) in Hemgir block remained largely unaffected.

The strike also evoked a partial response in mining belt Barbil of Keonjhar besides Balasore and Mayurbhanj districts.

However, Talcher Coalfield in Angul was paralysed for four hours due to the strike. There was no coal production in any of the nine mines. Talcher Coalfield produces over 3 lakh tonne of coal per day. Sources said there was no dispatch of coal either by road or rail from the coalfield as the striking trade union leaders and their supporters picketed in front of the mines.

INTUC general secretary Soubhagya Chandra Pradhan said trade unions will not resort to strike on Tuesday in view of the coal crisis in the country.