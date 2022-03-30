Bahinipati throws headphone towards Speaker’s podium

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Congress MLA Taraprasad Bahinipati created a ruckus in the Assembly on Tuesday by throwing his headphone toward the Speaker’s podium demanding a discussion on the mining scam in the House. The Congress MLA also stood on a chair in front of the Speaker’s table.

Describing Bahinipati’s behaviour as not appropriate, Speaker Surjya Narayan Patro said that such a senior member should not have acted like this.

Bahinipati alleged that 104 mine owners are looting the State and demanded action against them. He raised the issue during the zero hour and also moved an adjournment motion to discuss the issue, which was not accepted by the Speaker. He then walked out of the House. He raised the issue again during the afternoon session.

Responding to BJP’s allegation about Congress’ complicity as a result of which the issue could not be discussed in the House, Bahinipati later told mediapersons that he would quit politics if there is any truth in it. Government chief whip Pramila Mallik, however, said that Congress attempts to disrupt the proceedings when it has no issue to raise in the Assembly.