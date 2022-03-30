STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Missing elderly man’s body exhumed from forest, two arrested for murder

Chakapada police in Kandhamal district on Tuesday exhumed the body of an elderly man who was missing since March 22.

Image for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Chakapada police in Kandhamal district on Tuesday exhumed the body of an elderly man who was missing since March 22. He was identified as 65-year-old Raibaria Kanhar of Juikhaol village. Police have arrested two persons, identified as Siba Behera and Gudru Pradhan of Juikhaol, for killing Kanhar. 

Sources said Kanhar used to sell firewood in nearby villages. On March 22, he left home on his bicycle as usual but did not return till late in the night. His family members launched a frantic search and when they could not trace Kanhar, lodged a complaint with Chakapada police.

During the investigation, police found Kahnar’s cycle in a forest near Juikhaol. On Monday, a police team reached the village and questioned several persons. It was found that Kanhar used to practise sorcery around a decade back. Besides, he also faced a murder charge and was leading an ostracised life. 

Suspecting the role of some villagers in Kanhar’s disappearance, police picked up six persons including Behera and Pradhan for questioning. During interrogation, the duo confessed to having killed Kanhar.

Chakapada IIC Ambika Prasad Patnaik said the accused killed Kanhar to avenge old enmity. On March 22, the elderly man was returning home when Behera and Pradhan attacked him with a wood plank, killing him on the spot. The duo then buried Kanhar’s body in the forest and disposed of his cycle at a distance.

On that day, police took the accused duo to the forest, exhumed Kanhar’s body, and sent it for autopsy. Behera and Pradhan have been arrested and further investigation is underway, the IIC added.

