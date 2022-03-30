STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Odisha’s economy likely to grow by nine per cent in 2022-23

State’s GDP that contracted by 5.3 pc in 2020-21, recovered at 10.1 pc in 2021-22
 

Published: 30th March 2022 06:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th March 2022 06:16 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only. (File | EPS)

Image used for representational purpose only. (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha’s economy which had contracted marginally during the Covid-19 pandemic is likely to grow by nine per cent (pc) to 9.5 pc in 2022-23 assuming a normal monsoon, steady easing of the supply chain, and no further damaging waves of coronavirus mutations and pandemic-induced economic disruption.

The Economic Survey of 2021-22 said the State’s GDP, which contracted by 5.3 pc in 2020-21 against a contraction of 6.6 pc in national GDP, registered a sharp recovery in 2021-22 at a rate of 10.1 pc.  

It, however, indicated that the Russia and Ukraine conflict that has brought in further uncertainty is likely to impact global trade and businesses with its ramifications on the domestic price level, exchange rate, commodity supplies, and supply chain operations.

Amid the pandemic, Odisha’s economy demonstrated far more resilience vis-a-vis all of India and reverted to the pre-Covid level much faster. While India’s real GDP grew by 1.6 pc between 2019-20 and 2021-22 leaving aside the Covid year of 2020-21, the growth was 4.2 pc in Odisha.  

“Odisha is one of the fastest-growing states in the country which registered a growth rate much higher than India’s GDP growth rate of 8.8 pc. Not only Odisha’s recovery process is faster, but it is also more broad-based,” the survey report stated.

The rebound in growth in 2021-22 could be attributed to robust growth in the manufacturing sector in Odisha. The sector grew at 14.3 pc during the period and it is significantly higher than 5.5 pc growth in the manufacturing sector at the national level. 

The industry sector is poised to grow at 14.5 pc as per advance estimate. The sector had witnessed two back-to-back contractions of 2.8 pc in 2019-20 and 10.8 pc in 2020-21. Mining and quarrying sector is estimated to grow at 18 pc on a lower base. 

Agriculture and allied sectors have posted a contraction in real terms owing to drought, unseasonal rain, and cyclone. Industry sector posted a robust growth rate of 14.5 pc and mining and manufacturing sector - two sub-sectors of the industry have posted a stellar growth rate of 18.1 pc and 14.3 pc respectively. The service sector grew at 8.8 pc in 2021-22. 

Some of the sub-sectors within the service sector which have posted very high growth rates are - financial services (9 pc), transport, storage, communication and broadcasting (9.2 pc) and Public administration (8.4 pc). 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Covid Pandemic Economy Wages GDP Russia Ukraine
India Matters
Candidates queuing up for NEET counselling. (File photo| Radhakrishnan, Express)
Has NEET served the purpose of its creation?
Forest officials and Railway Protection Force personnel at work to nab the leopard
Leopard rode goods train to reach Bengaluru?
Representational Image
At last, Irulas get permission to sell snake venom
The 75-year-old bookstore, Higginbotham’s, on MG Road in Thiruvananthapuram | B P Deepu
Kerala capital’s beloved bookstore downs shutters after 75 years

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp