Poachers go after wildlife, blaze spreads in Similipal National Park 

Wildfire spreads towards the core area of the tiger habitat; Forest department says the situation is in control.

Published: 30th March 2022

A fire point in Podadiha range under Similipal South Wildlife Division. ( File Photo)

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: As summer peaks and mercury soars, Similipal National Park has once been the target of poachers who have begun setting fire to hunt small animals and collect Mahua flowers.

The blaze has put the flora and fauna at risk as the fire continues to spread toward core area of the tiger habitat. While satellite images show fire continues to rage at several places, Forest department claimed that the incidents were reported from eight peripheral areas of the national park in the last couple of days and most of it is man-made.

Officials of Similipal North division arrested five persons for allegedly starting a fire, attempted poaching, and illicit felling in Nawana Wildlife Range which is part of the core critical area. As many as six axes, two bows, arrows, and matchboxes were seized from their possession while forest personnel intensified patrolling on Tuesday. 

The five were identified as Rama Singh, Vima Singh, Bhada Hembram, Rama Singh, and Tapas Naik. Rama was from of Anlabena under Jamda police station while the rest were from Bangiriposi police limits.  
Meanwhile, a patrolling squad of Karanjia division also arrested three persons while they were allegedly setting fire to the forest for poaching in Satkosia and Baliposi in Thakurmunda range. Matchboxes, bows, arrows, nets and axes were seized from their possession. 

Regional Chief Conservator of Forests, Baripada Circle M Yogajayanand said the fire was reported at six places in Talbandh under STR North division and two places in Pithabata range under STR South division in the last couple of days. He, however, asserted that the situation is under control. 

A fire point in Chahala reportedly identified by the Forest department two days ago was extinguished by fire squads just in time.

The RCCF said, the incidence of fire was mostly reported from peripheries of Similipal. Collection of Mahua flowers and other unlawful activities were behind the cause of the fire, he said. “There is nothing to worry about as the situation is under control and fire squads are keeping a close watch,” he added.

He said as many as 720 fire watchers and 500 fire blower machines are ready to take preventive measures. Presently, 200 fire watchers are engaged in different locations in and peripheries of Similipal.   

