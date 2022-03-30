Sept 2024 date for Talcher fertiliser plant: Mansukh Mandaviya

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Centre on Tuesday informed the Rajya Sabha that the fertiliser plant of the Talcher Fertilizers Ltd (TFL) is likely to be commissioned by September, 2024 after a delay of one year.

Replying to a question of BJD MP Sasmit Patra, Union Minister for Chemical and Fertilizer Mansukh Mandaviya said the plant was scheduled to be commissioned by September 2023. However, the project was delayed by a year due to Covid-19 pandemic and resultant shutdown. The Lump Sum Turn Key (LSTK) global contract for the plant was awarded in September 2019. More than 20 per cent of the plant’s work has been completed by February 2022, the Minister said.

As Covid-19 started spreading across the globe by that period and became a pandemic by March 2020 and a nationwide lockdown was declared on March 23, 2020 in the country, all project activities of TFL came to standstill. After the impact of the first wave of Covid-19 started to recede, the physical project activities at the site commenced.

However, the country faced the second wave of Covid-19 in March 2021 and the third wave in December, 2021 which further impacted the progress of the project adversely.