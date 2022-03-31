Experimental tests over, MRSAM army variant ready for induction

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: With two more successful trials of the Medium-Range Surface-to-Air Missile (MRSAM) system, the DRDO on Wednesday confirmed to have completed the experimental tests of the weapon’s Army variant.

The quick response missile was flight-tested with full operational configuration from the Integrated Test Range (ITR) off the Odisha coast at about 10.15 am and 11 am paving the way for its early induction.

MRSAM army variant being test

fired from ITR off Odisha coast | Express

Defence sources said the missile system has once again proved its effectiveness as two missiles achieved direct hits against high-speed aerial targets.

The flight tests were conducted in the presence of senior DRDO scientists and Indian Army officials. The network-centric combat air defence system was tested four times in the last three days at different altitudes and ranges.

A defence official said the performance of all weapon system components including missiles, radar and command posts have been validated during the trials. With the flight trials for different ranges and scenarios, the system has completed its developmental trials and is ready for induction in the Army, he said.

Congratulating the teams associated with the mission, DRDO chairman Dr G Satheesh Reddy said the trials were carried out for establishing the accuracy and reliability of the weapon system against targets covering the sea-skimming and high altitude functionality within the envelope.

The most advanced next-generation missile has been developed by DRDO and Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) in collaboration with public and private sector enterprises.

The 4.5-metre long supersonic missile can destroy targets 100 km away. Travelling at a speed of Mach 2, it can achieve high degrees of manoeuvrability at the terminal phase. Powered by solid propulsion, the weapon system can neutralise airborne threats like jets, subsonic and supersonic cruise missiles, anti-tank systems and rockets. The missile is designed to provide point and area air defence for ground assets against a wide range of threats. Once inducted, the missile will replace the ageing air defence systems of the army.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh lauded DRDO, the Indian Army and industry for the successful flight tests. He said the successful launches have once again proved the reliability of the weapon system. On March 27, the missile system was successfully flight tested twice.