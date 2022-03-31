Oppn slams govt for avoiding debate on mining scam

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Opposition BJP and Congress raked up the mining scam for the second consecutive day in the Assembly, demanding a debate on the issue.

Raising the issue during zero hour, Opposition chief whip Mohan Majhi slammed the government for avoiding the discussion due to pressure from the mining mafia. Coming down heavily on the government, Majhi told mediapersons that his adjournment notice to Speaker SN Patro was rejected on the ground that the issue is no more relevant as nothing fresh has come up.

He claimed that mining loot is still rampant and high-grade iron ore is being lifted by mafias as low-grade iron and there is no one to object. Accusing the ruling BJD of being a major beneficiary of the mining loot, Majhi said the Speaker is also under pressure.

Making similar allegations, Congress MLA Santosh Singh Saluja said the government is not allowing any discussion on mining scam for the last three years due to the pressure from mining mafias. He said the magnitude of the mining scam is to the tune of Rs 50,000 crore and this was pointed out by the Justice MB Shah Commission. Why is the State government so sympathetic to those who have looted the valuable mineral resources of the State?, he asked. Naming a major raising contractor hailing from South India, Saluja said the mining contractor is running the State government and Assembly.

The Speaker, however, was directed to delete the objectionable statements of Saluja from the Assembly proceedings. The issue had figured during zero hours on Tuesday.

Leader of the Congress legislature party Narasingha Mishra sought to know the action taken by the State government on the recommendations of the Justice Shah Commission. Stating that the judicial commission had recommended the State government to hand over almost all the mining cases to the CBI, he said not a single case has been given to the Central agency after so many years.