Already 6 sunstroke deaths in Odisha!

Even as the staggering heat wave shows no sign of abating, at least six people are alleged to have died of sunstroke in Odisha.

Published: 01st May 2022 03:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st May 2022 10:06 AM

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR/BALANGIR : Even as the staggering heat wave shows no sign of abating, at least six people are alleged to have died of sunstroke in Odisha. Sources in the Special Relief Commissioner’s office said,  only one confirmed death report has come from Nayagarh district while five others are being verified.

Balangir district reported deaths of two persons allegedly due to sunstroke on Saturday. One Balaram Sagria, 55, a resident of Mudkani village went to the panchayat office at Badbanki to get PDS rice. On his way back, he collapsed near Charpani and died.

The other, Ketan Sudhakar Rao Bhomvi, from Nagpur in Maharastra, is a driver who had come to Kantabanji. However, district emergency officer Reena Kumara Naik said the deaths are yet to be confirmed as caused by sunstroke. 

