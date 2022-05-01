Be focussed, passionate towards your work: DN Homes director Ratnamala Swain

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR : Budding entrepreneurs should be passionate and dedicated towards their work to be successful, opined experts at the women entrepreneurs’ fair and talk show here on Saturday.

Speaking on the occasion, Director of DN Homes Ratnamala Swain said the youth and budding entrepreneurs should remain focused and serious in their endeavours. "They should be happy with what they do," Swain said in her address at the talk show 'Passion to Profession', organised by FICCI Ladies Organisation(FLO), Bhubaneswar.

Panelist Poly Patnaik who is the Principal of Mother's Public School, stressed on the need for financial independence irrespective of status and socio-economic condition. The interactive session moderated by founding chair of FLO Bhubaneswar Dharitri Patnaik highlighted the journey of the two women entrepreneurs.

Eminent writer Pratibha Ray was felicitated by FLO Bhubaneswar for her accomplishments during the event. The event was organised to mark women entrepreneurs’ fair. More than 10 entrepreneurs from different fields showcased their products and innovations. The exhibition and the talk show had more than 200 participants, said FLO Bhubaneswar chairperson Namrita Chahal.