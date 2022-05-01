Comply with traffic rules or pay fine from May 1: Sundargarh district administration

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: In order to bring to control rash and reckless driving and curb road accident fatalities, Sundargarh district administration has announced strict enforcement of traffic rules and instant fine for violators from May 1.

The administration said electronic surveillance cameras have been installed at strategic points on the State Highway 10 from Bhasma to Vedvyas. Similarly, the National Highway 143 stretch from Vedvyas to Birmitrapur along with roads of Sundargarh, Rajgangpur and Birmitrapur towns have been brought under surveillance.

Traffic Violation Detection System (TVDS) and Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) cameras have been put up to monitor traffic rule compliance.

Violators would be sent e-challans on the registered mobile numbers available at the office of the transport regulatory authorities, administration sources said, adding road speed limits have been prescribed on each route.

For violation of speed limit, lane indiscipline, jumping traffic signals, two-wheeler riders not using helmet or carrying more than one pillion, four-wheeler drivers without seat belt and using mobile phone while riding/driving will invite a fine of Rs 1,000 to Rs 5,000.

Similarly overloaded transport vehicles would have to shell out a fine of Rs 20,000 which would keep rising at the rate of Rs 2,000 per tonne against the prescribed limits. The District Road Safety Committee has appealed to the people of Sundargarh district to abide by traffic rules and avoid paying hefty fines.

