Death of villager in elephant attack near Odisha's Chhachinapada creates panic

As per sources, a herd of 11 elephants entered Chhachinapada village on Friday night in search of food and destroyed orchards and vegetables grown in the fields.

Published: 01st May 2022

Elephants crossing a road that passes through the Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve (STR)

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: One Singrai Majhi (43) of Nuagaon village was killed in elephant attack near Chhachinapada on Saturday triggering panic among the villagers as much as those living in periphery areas. As per sources, a herd of 11 elephants entered Chhachinapada village on Friday night in search of food and destroyed orchards and vegetables grown in the fields.

Unwary of any danger, Majhi was on his way through Mantapal forest early in the morning when a lone tusker attacked him. Though locals rescued him and took him to Pandit Raghunath Murmu Medical College and Hospital, Majhi died during treatment.

As many as 71 elephants of a herd of Dalma forest in Jharkhand had strayed into Rashgobindpur range four days ago through Odisha-West Bengal border. The herd moved to Betnoti range under the Baripada forest division on Friday evening while 11 elephants got separated from the herd and strayed into Chhachinapada village.

Betnoti Ranger Ghanashyam Singh said the herd was seen in Tilda reserve forests and was expected to move to Nilagiri forest. "Three teams of forest personnel in Betnoti range and one from  Pithabata range kept a watch on the movement of the herd," said the ranger.  

