Development projects rain in Odisha's Koida under DMF fund after Hemgir

Published: 01st May 2022 09:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st May 2022 09:33 AM   |  A+A-

Dust pollution on NH stretch passing through Koida town

Dust pollution on NH stretch passing through Koida town. (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: Amid criticism over inadequate spending of DMF fund in mining affected areas, as many as 675 development projects were announced for nine Gram Panchayats (GPs) of the mining-hit Koida block in Sundargarh district. 

Collector Nikhil Pawan Kalyan, recently, directed the line departments to prepare cost estimates of the projects during a joint public hearing at Koida block.

The projects targeted to benefit Patmunda, Malda, Kashira, Koira, Kalta, Dengula, Tensa, Gopana and Bimlagarh GPs of the block, include road connectivity, drinking water provision, pond renovation, irrigation, education, health, electrification, street lighting, construction of Anganwadi centres, maternity waiting homes, a cold storage and truck parking bay and upgradation of tourism sites. 

Proposals were invited from the villagers of Koida on the requirements at the GP level. "Public and community participation is given priority while planning and implementing various initiatives. We are aggregating the ideas and requirement of people and validating them through the Gram Sabhas. We are glad so many projects could be given a nod for the benefit of the people of Koida," the Collector said. 

Land rights were also distributed to 17 families under the Basundhara scheme. Among others, Bonai MLA Laxman Munda, Project Director to District Rural Development Agency BS Patel, Bonai Sub-Collector Pradip Dang and district heads of different administrative wings were present.

The Government ITI at Koida with its hostel building would start functioning from 2022-23 academic year while steps have been taken to strengthen water supply and power, informed the collector. 

Of the 90 "Kalika" centres (creches) scheduled to open in six mining-hit blocks of the district, in the first phase six centres were opened in Koida block. The creches will provide daycare and nutritious food to children of daily wagers and working women of the respective blocks.

