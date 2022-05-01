STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Honour killing whiff in two teenagers’ death

Honour Killing

By Express News Service

CUTTACK:  Bodies of a teenage boy and girl were found hanging in mysterious circumstances from the corridor ceiling of Sankhatrash Government High School under Cuttack Sadar police limits on Saturday morning. 

The 16-year-old boy hailing from Sumandi village was studying Plus-II first year, while the girl (17) from nearby Khalarda village had finished her matriculation. Both were reportedly in a relationship, police said.
They reportedly wanted to get married, but the family members of the girl opposed their relationship because the boy belonged to a lower caste, police stated.

“They took the help of a table and hung themselves from the ceiling fan point on the roof of the school corridor with a saree. Police have also seized a rope from the spot. The bodies have been sent to SCBMCH for postmortem. An unnatural death case has been registered and further investigation is on,” said IIC of Cuttack Sadar police station Sudhansu Bhusan Jena. 

According to locals, some people found them hanging from the ceiling of the school corridor with their hands tied at the back. Then they rushed to the spot and brought them to the ground. Laxmi Bhoi, mother of the deceased boy, however, in her statement to the media has termed it as an honour killing. She alleged that after murdering both the family members of the girl hung them to give it a suicide angle.

