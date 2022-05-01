Odisha government hikes minimum wage of workers by Rs 11

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: With price rise of essential commodities making lives difficult, the Odisha government on Saturday increased the minimum daily wages for unskilled, semi-skilled, skilled and highly skilled workers by hiking their variable dearness allowance (VDA) by Rs 11.

A notification issued by the Labour Commissioner N Thirumala Naik stated that the hike will come into effect from April 1. The daily wages of unskilled workers have been revised from Rs 315 to Rs 326, semi-skilled workers from Rs 335 to Rs 366, skilled from Rs 405 to Rs 416 and highly skilled workers from Rs 465 to Rs 476.

The hike was made after considering the rate of inflation, consumer price index, prevailing market rate and minimum wages in neighbouring states. The Labour Commissioner stated the increase in average Consumer Price Index Number for industrial workers reached 357.65 from 345.21 as on December 31 last year, thereby resulting in an increase of 12.44 points.