Senior citizen confined by son in Odisha's Belpada for sacrifice rescued by cops

According to sources, Rana had asked Lingaraj to sacrifice his father which he claimed would help them access to a secret treasury with valuables.

Published: 01st May 2022 08:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st May 2022 08:30 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only.

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

BHAWANIPATNA: Kalampur police on Friday rescued a 70-year-old Baladev Bhoi who was allegedly confined by his son Lingaraj Bhoi (35) for sacrifice on the insistence of a black magic practitioner Chitrasen Rana in Belpada.

Though Bhoi and Rana have been arrested, a Gram Rakhi was injured during the rescue operation. According to sources, Rana had asked Lingaraj to sacrifice his father which he claimed would help them access to a secret treasury with valuables.

Convinced, Lingaraj confined his father in a room in the house. Suspecting foul play, villagers informed police. Soon, a team of police from Kalampur outpost led by the SI Bipin Kumar Jharia rushed to the village and rescued Baladev.

However, a Gram Rakhi Gangaram Bag was injured as Lingaraj attacked him with sharp weapons during the operation. He has been admitted to  Kalampur Community Health centre. Investigation is on, said Jharia.
 

