Senior citizen confined by son in Odisha's Belpada for sacrifice rescued by cops

By Express News Service

BHAWANIPATNA: Kalampur police on Friday rescued a 70-year-old Baladev Bhoi who was allegedly confined by his son Lingaraj Bhoi (35) for sacrifice on the insistence of a black magic practitioner Chitrasen Rana in Belpada.

Though Bhoi and Rana have been arrested, a Gram Rakhi was injured during the rescue operation. According to sources, Rana had asked Lingaraj to sacrifice his father which he claimed would help them access to a secret treasury with valuables.

Convinced, Lingaraj confined his father in a room in the house. Suspecting foul play, villagers informed police. Soon, a team of police from Kalampur outpost led by the SI Bipin Kumar Jharia rushed to the village and rescued Baladev.

However, a Gram Rakhi Gangaram Bag was injured as Lingaraj attacked him with sharp weapons during the operation. He has been admitted to Kalampur Community Health centre. Investigation is on, said Jharia.

