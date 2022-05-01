STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
True value of education extends beyond classrooms: Orissa High Court judge

Delivering the 51st convocation address at Utkal University, Justice Sarangi said education is the most direct path for building a democratic culture.

Dignitaries at the Utkal University convocation on Saturday

Dignitaries at the Utkal University convocation on Saturday. (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The true value of education extends beyond classrooms and formal degrees, said Justice Bidyut Ranjan Sarangi of Orissa High Court here on Saturday.

Delivering the 51st convocation address at Utkal University, Justice Sarangi said education is the most direct path for building a democratic culture. "Education should allow for consensus building with room for dissent, should present reality and foster critical thinking," the judge said and asked students to follow 3Ds - discipline, dedication and devotion – principle for success in life.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister of Higher Education Arun Kumar Sahoo emphasised on research in various disciplines and mentoring for students in colleges and universities.

Under the Odisha University Research and Innovation Incentivisation Plan (OURIIP), the Odisha State Higher Education Council (OSHEC) has been providing seed money to researchers of various colleges and universities across the State.

Around Rs 2 crore is being spent for the purpose per annum, he said and added that a proposal to set up a smart classroom in each department of the university has been submitted to the State government for approval.

Vice-Chancellor Sabita Acharya highlighted academic achievements of the university and said the institution’s future will always be based on inclusion, diversity and innovation. On the occasion, 189 scholars received their doctorate degrees, 98 students were awarded gold medals across various disciplines and seven received cash awards.​

