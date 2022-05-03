STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
344 arrested for drunk driving across Odisha in joint operation

Around 3,000 drivers were subjected to breath analyzer test during the drive carried out by the Odisha Police and Transport department officials.

Published: 03rd May 2022 11:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd May 2022 11:49 AM   |  A+A-

drunk driving, drinking and driving

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: As many as 344 drivers were arrested in a joint drive carried out against drunken driving across Odisha on Saturday night.

Around 3,000 drivers were subjected to breath analyzer test during the drive carried out by the Odisha Police and Transport department officials. A total 391 drivers were detected driving under the influence of alcohol.

Of them, 344 were arrested, while license of 190 drivers were suspended. A total 160 drivers were arrested from the Northern zone, while 102 were arrested from the Central Zone and 82 from the Southern zone. Sambalpur reported the maximum 63 arrests.

