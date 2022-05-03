4 held in land broker murder

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: Sundargarh Town police on Monday arrested four persons for their involvement in the murder of 32-year-old land broker Murari Tanti. Sundargarh SP Sagarika Nath said four teams led by the local sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) arrested the accused and recovered a country-made pistol and the motorcycle used in the crime. The SP attributed the murder to past enmity and personal jealousy. Police sources identified one of the accused as Basant Pandav, the mastermind of the murder.

Police said during investigation, it was found that Basant hatched the murder plot and Jawant Pandav shot Murari. The remaining two accused, Debasish Tanti and Prashant Pandav, assisted in the crime. Al l the accused were produced in court and remanded in judicial custody. On April 30, Murari was killed after two bike-borne borne miscreants opened fire at him near PCR Cinema Hall at Sundargarh town.