STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

4 held in land broker murder

Police said during investigation, it was found that Basant hatched the murder plot and Jawant Pandav shot Murari.

Published: 03rd May 2022 01:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd May 2022 12:45 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: Sundargarh Town police on Monday arrested four persons for their involvement in the murder of 32-year-old land broker Murari Tanti. Sundargarh SP Sagarika Nath said four teams led by the local sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) arrested the accused and recovered a country-made pistol and the motorcycle used in the crime. The SP attributed the murder to past enmity and personal jealousy. Police sources identified one of the accused as Basant Pandav, the mastermind of the murder.

Police said during investigation, it was found that Basant hatched the murder plot and Jawant Pandav shot Murari. The remaining two accused, Debasish Tanti and Prashant Pandav, assisted in the crime. Al l the accused were produced in court and remanded in judicial custody. On April 30, Murari was killed after two bike-borne borne miscreants opened fire at him near PCR Cinema Hall at Sundargarh town.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
Nobody can be forced to undergo COVID-19 vaccinations: Supreme court
Image used for representation.
Dalit family stopped from using crematorium's platform for last rites of kin in MP; 3 held
(Photo | PTI)
Morale low as stagnation high across BSF ranks
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
RTC driver asked to produce selfie with relative’s body to avail leave

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp