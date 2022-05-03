Abhaychandpur custodial death: Odisha Human Rights Commission launches inquiry

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha Human Rights Commission (OHRC) on Monday took suo motu cognizance of a youth's mysterious death under Abhaychandpur police limits in Jagatsinghpur district.

The youth's father alleged that he was subjected to police torture on Saturday night due to which he succumbed. However, Abhaychandpur police have claimed that the youth was involved in drugs trade and he died after colliding with a wall while they were chasing to nab him.

"The Commission has taken suo motu cognizance and has directed its own investigation wing to conduct an inquiry into the matter and submit a report within two weeks," read the OHRC order. The copy of the order has been handed over to Director of investigation- cum-Addl DGP of OHRC. He has been asked to submit the report by May 20.