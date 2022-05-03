Ambulance hits truck, patient among 3 dead

By Express News Service

JAJPUR: Three persons including a patient were killed after the ambulance in which they were travelling collided with a truck on NH-16 near Barachana here on Saturday night. The deceased were identified as patient Gitanjali Pradhan of Bhogarai in Balasore district, ambulance driver Bhaskar Chandra Sahoo and pharmacist Hemant Kumar Badi. Gitanjali’s husband Shiva Shankar Pradhan, who was also travelling with her, and ambulance helper Pradip Kumar Nayak sustained critical injuries in the accident and have been admitted to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack. Sources said the ambulance was on way to SCB from Balasore district headquarters hospital when the mishap took place.

The driver lost control after one of the tyres of the ambulance burst and rammed the vehicle into a truck from the rear. While Gitanjali, Bhaskar and Hemant died on the spot, Shiva and Pradip sustained grievous injuries. On being informed, Fire Services personnel rushed to the spot and rescued the injured duo. They were first taken to the local hospital and later shifted to SCB after their condition deteriorated.