ASI, govt officials inspect Parikrama constructions around Puri temple

By Express News Service

PURI: A three-member team of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), Bhubaneswar circle, along with State government officials conducted an inspection of the Heritage Corridor project works around the Srimandir. The joint team inspected the construction sites and gathered information on the depth of plinth area and height of every structure being erected within the prohibited area of the Srimandir from officials of the executing agencies - OBCC and Tata Project.

ASI and district officials inspecting a construction site near Srimandir | Express

As per the administration, after obtaining NOC from the National Monuments Authority (NMA), construction is on to install toilets for devotees, pilgrim shelter, cloak room to store belongings of devotees, free shoe stand, drinking water fountains, power supply and control panel building, police control room and a first aid centre within the 75 metres of the Srimandir. Earlier the administration had acquired private buildings situated within the prohibited area of Srimandir to create a heritage corridor project including parikrama (pathway) for devotees. Sub-collector Bhabataran Sahu said the administration has apprised the team that no construction will exceed the height of the Meghanada Prachir of Srimandir.

The team also inspected construction sites in west, south and North of the corridor including Emar mutt. The HC had directed the ASI and State to file a joint inspection report about the work in the corridor project while hearing a PIL filed by an RTI activist challenging the legal aspects of the project. The ASI team led by regional director Dilip Khamari included superintendent Arun Kumar Malik and assistant superintendent Chitaranjan Dash, who will be submitting a report to Orissa High Court by May 7.