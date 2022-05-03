Cancer hospital in Cuttack gets rest shed for patients

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: A rest shed was opened on the premises of Acharya Harihar Post Graduate Institute of Cancer (AHPGIC) on Monday for the comfort of patients and their attendants. Two more will come up within this week.

The 281-bed government-run cancer hospital gets 700 to 1,000 patients from across the State daily. Of them, around 350 visit the hospital for radiation every day and 500 for diagnosis and treatment. Due to nonavailability of amenities, many of the patients and their attendants are forced to wait under the open sky on the hospital premises.

Many of them stay in the open for at least five to seven days till availability of their diagnosis reports. After publication of a news item on patients waiting under trees as AHPGIC struggles for space to house them in The New Indian Express on November 1 last year, Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mohapatra had instructed Roads & Building department to construct rest camps.

The department began constructing the rest camps last week. While the second structure will be operational on Tuesday, the third one will be ready by the end of this week.

"Around 50 patients took shelter in the first rest camp which was made operational today. At least 100 to 150 patients and their attendants would be able to take shelter in the second and third rest camps," said AHPGIC Director Lalatendu Sarangi.

All necessary arrangements including light, fan and drinking water have been made in the rest camp, Sarangi informed.