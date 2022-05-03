STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Cancer hospital in Cuttack gets rest shed for patients

Many of them stay in the open for at least five to seven days till availability of their diagnosis reports.

Published: 03rd May 2022 11:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd May 2022 11:05 AM   |  A+A-

The rest shed at Cuttack's Acharya Harihar Post Graduate Institute of Cancer

The rest shed at Cuttack's Acharya Harihar Post Graduate Institute of Cancer. (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: A rest shed was opened on the premises of Acharya Harihar Post Graduate Institute of Cancer (AHPGIC) on Monday for the comfort of patients and their attendants. Two more will come up within this week.

The 281-bed government-run cancer hospital gets 700 to 1,000 patients from across the State daily. Of them, around 350 visit the hospital for radiation every day and 500 for diagnosis and treatment. Due to nonavailability of amenities, many of the patients and their attendants are forced to wait under the open sky on the hospital premises.

Many of them stay in the open for at least five to seven days till availability of their diagnosis reports. After publication of a news item on patients waiting under trees as AHPGIC struggles for space to house them in The New Indian Express on November 1 last year, Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mohapatra had instructed Roads & Building department to construct rest camps.

The department began constructing the rest camps last week. While the second structure will be operational on Tuesday, the third one will be ready by the end of this week.

"Around 50 patients took shelter in the first rest camp which was made operational today. At least 100 to 150 patients and their attendants would be able to take shelter in the second and third rest camps," said AHPGIC Director Lalatendu Sarangi.

All necessary arrangements including light, fan and drinking water have been made in the rest camp, Sarangi informed.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Acharya Harihar Post Graduate Institute of Cancer Cuttack hospital shed
India Matters
Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
Nobody can be forced to undergo COVID-19 vaccinations: Supreme court
Image used for representation.
Dalit family stopped from using crematorium's platform for last rites of kin in MP; 3 held
(Photo | PTI)
Morale low as stagnation high across BSF ranks
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
RTC driver asked to produce selfie with relative’s body to avail leave

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp