Deogarh bandh paralyses normal life

DEOGARH : Normal life came to a standstill in Deogarh district as members of the BJP observed dawn-to-dusk bandh on Monday protesting arrest of party member and Deogarh MLA Subash Panigrahi and demanding the arrest of Tilebani BDO. Panigrahi was arrested by Deogarh police from Bhubaneswar on Sunday after Tileibani Block Development Officer (BDO), Krushnachandra Dalapati lodged a complaint that the BJP legislator and his allies attacked him on Saturday.

On the day, all the government and private offices, courts, educational institutions, banks and financial institutions, shops and markets remained closed. Vehicular movement was affected as BJP workers were seen picketing at several locations in the district as a mark of protest. BJP leader and vice-chairman of Deogarh Municipality, Pradeep Kumar Bhoj said, the incident was unfortunate.

BJP workers staging road blockade at Deogarh on Monday | Express

“We condemn the arrest of the MLA as it is politically motivated and our party member has been falsely implicated,” Bhoj stated. “The BDO misbehaved with MLA Panigrahi forcing him to lodged a case. Later, the BDO also lodged a case against the MLA. But instead of initiating action on the complaint of the MLA , police got him arrested without inquiry,” alleged Bhoj, adding, “We will continue the agitation until we get justice. We also demand the arrest of the BDO,” he added.

As per sources, on Saturday (April 30) around noon, while Dalapati was at Chheplipali Gram Panchayat area for a joint verification, he was informed that the MLA wanted to meet him. However, the BDO said he would meet the MLA after the verification. Eventually, the MLA arrived at the spot with a group of supporters and got into a verbal duel with the BDO.

He also allegedly passed casteist remarks at the BDO. Subsequently, the supporters of the MLA allegedly snatched the BDO’s mobile phone and thrashed him. Reportedly, the BDO became unconscious till his colleagues rescued him. However, the BJP legislator, refuted the claims made against him and termed it baseless. “I was the first to lodge a complaint because the BDO misbehaved me and even threatened to kill me,’’ he had alleged.