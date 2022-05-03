STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

DVF jawans save life of old man

The condition of Podiami is stated to be stable.

Published: 03rd May 2022 01:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd May 2022 03:21 PM   |  A+A-

DVF jawans carrying ailing Podiami on a ncot on Monday | Express

DVF jawans carrying ailing Podiami on a ncot on Monday | Express

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI : In a gesture of compassion, the jawans of District Voluntary Force (DVF) here saved the life of an elderly man by carrying him on a cot for around two kilometres to reach the hospital on Monday.

As per sources, as soon as the DVF jawans, engaged in a public awareness camp at Kamarpalli village under Mathili block limits, got to know about the ailing Apu Podiami, they rushed to his house and carried him on a cot for nearly 2 km to reach the approach road.

From there Podiami was rushed to the Mathili community health centre (CHC) in a vehicle . Due to absence of motorable roads, ambulances do not reach doorsteps in these villages to carry the sick. The condition of Podiami is stated to be stable.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
Nobody can be forced to undergo COVID-19 vaccinations: Supreme court
Image used for representation.
Dalit family stopped from using crematorium's platform for last rites of kin in MP; 3 held
(Photo | PTI)
Morale low as stagnation high across BSF ranks
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
RTC driver asked to produce selfie with relative’s body to avail leave

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp