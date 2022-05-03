DVF jawans save life of old man

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI : In a gesture of compassion, the jawans of District Voluntary Force (DVF) here saved the life of an elderly man by carrying him on a cot for around two kilometres to reach the hospital on Monday.

As per sources, as soon as the DVF jawans, engaged in a public awareness camp at Kamarpalli village under Mathili block limits, got to know about the ailing Apu Podiami, they rushed to his house and carried him on a cot for nearly 2 km to reach the approach road.

From there Podiami was rushed to the Mathili community health centre (CHC) in a vehicle . Due to absence of motorable roads, ambulances do not reach doorsteps in these villages to carry the sick. The condition of Podiami is stated to be stable.