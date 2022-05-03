STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Employer held for maid’s suicide

The victim’s mother was working in Rajasthan and the girl was literally kept in confinement by the woman for the last one year.

Published: 03rd May 2022 01:46 AM

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: A woman was arrested and produced in court on Monday for allegedly abetting suicide of her 13-year-old domestic help. She was identified as Sonia Chaudhary (33), wife of a local businessman. On April 12, the minor girl was found hanging in a room of Sonia’s house at the posh Civil Township within RN Pali police limits here. Sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) of Panposh Santa Nutan Samad said during investigation, it was found that girl was mentally and physically tortured by the accused woman leading to her suicide. The victim’s mother was working in Rajasthan and the girl was literally kept in confinement by the woman for the last one year.

Occasionally, the accused would allow the girl to visit her uncle at Balughat slum, but under her watch. Sonia reportedly paid Rs 3,000 to the girl’s uncle per month towards her services. Due to these reasons, the girl took the extreme step, the SDPO added.  

