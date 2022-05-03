Father kills three kids by throwing them into well

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: A 27-year-old tribal man killed his three children by throwing them into an open well in an inebriated state in Koida block under Bonai sub-division of Sundargarh district. The accused was identified as Pandu Munda of Kula village within Koida police limits, around 120 km from Rourkela. The deceased kids are Pandu’s daughter Sima (5), son Raju (2) and two-month-old baby boy. The ghastly crime came to light on Sunday morning after Pandu’s wife Dubuli (22) found the bodies of the kids floating in the well. Koida IIC Lokeswar Sahu said on Saturday evening, Pandu and his wife returned from the weekly market after taking ‘handia’ (a country-made alcoholic- fermented beverage) together.

They picked up a quarrel over some issue and in a fit of rage, Pandu chased his wife with an axe. However, Dubuli managed to escape. Unable to find his wife for hours, the accused became furious and returned home at around 11 pm. He took his three kids and threw them into the nearby village well. The IIC said the accused has confessed to his crime.

He was produced in court and remanded in judicial custody on Sunday night. The worrying trend of killing family members and relatives is prevalent in the Munda tribe of the backward Koida block and some other areas in Bonai sub-division. Sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) of Bonai Saurav Otta attributed the prevailing violent tendency in the tribal community to multiple factors including socio- economic backwardness, illiteracy, alcoholism, superstition and lack of family bonding.

In January 2019, six villagers of the Munda tribe had killed a woman and her four children, aged 1 to 10 years, and disposed of their bodies in a well on suspicion of sorcery at Badaindupur in Koida block. Similarly in January 2022, a Munda woman in an inebriated state killed her husband at Oraghat village. In July 2021, a tribal man was killed by his two brothers over a family dispute at Bandal village in Koida. In December 2020, a tribal man hacked his pregnant women to death at Podadihi village. In February last year, a tribal man had killed his elder brother, sister-in-law and their two minor children at Patrapali within Bonai police limits.

Deadly strain

In January 2019, 6 villagers of the Munda tribe killed a woman and her four children on suspicion of sorcery at Badaindupur

In December 2020, a tribal man hacked his pregnant women to death at Podadihi village

In February last year, a tribal man killed his brother, sisterin- law and their two minor children at Patrapali

In July 2021, a tribal man was killed by his two brothers over a family dispute at Bandal village

In January 2022, a Munda woman in an inebriated state killed her husband at Oraghat village