STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

HSC examinees in Odisha confused over assessment delay

In a bid to tide over the problems faced during evaluation due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the BSE had come up with a new assessment plan for High School Certificate courses.

Published: 03rd May 2022 11:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd May 2022 11:34 AM   |  A+A-

HSE exams

Representational image (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Examinees appearing for High School Certificate (HSC) examinations are an anxious lot as the Board of Secondary Education (BSE) has gone ahead with conducting the second Summative Assessment (SA) test without publishing results of the first SA exam.

Besides, the students are yet to know the results of four Formative Assessments (FAs) - each having 20 marks - conducted by their respective schools. Following Board’s directive, the schools have uploaded the marks to the BSE website through mentor schools.

In a bid to tide over the problems faced during evaluation due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the BSE had come up with a new assessment plan for High School Certificate (HSC) courses for the current academic session.

Focusing on continuous comprehensive evaluation (CCE), the BSE had instructed schools to go for internal assessments at the school level periodically in the form of FAs. The Board, on its part, had decided to conduct the two SAs. While SA-1 was conducted from January 5 to January 8, the SA-2 is going on from April 29.

“We have been appearing for examinations after examinations but we are yet to know the results. We haven’t even been informed about our 4 formative assessments yet,” said a student requesting anonymity. Parents and guardians alleged that the Board will award marks at its own will as the students are unaware of their scores in the tests.

“If the results were declared, the students would have been able to know about their weakness in any subject and could have focussed on it for improvement,” said educationist and former general secretary of OSSTA Kishore Kumar Panda. BSE president Ramashis Hazra said that the results of SA-1 and 2 will be published on time. He informed that the school authorities have been advised to show results of internal assessments to the students.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
High School Certificate HSC exams Odisha HSC exams ODisha HSC assessment Odish HSC results
India Matters
Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
Nobody can be forced to undergo COVID-19 vaccinations: Supreme court
Image used for representation.
Dalit family stopped from using crematorium's platform for last rites of kin in MP; 3 held
(Photo | PTI)
Morale low as stagnation high across BSF ranks
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
RTC driver asked to produce selfie with relative’s body to avail leave

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp