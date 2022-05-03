IMD forecasts thunderstorm with lightning at Balasore, Cuttack and 16 other districts

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday said a cyclonic circulation is likely to form over south Andaman Sea and its neighbourhood region around May 4. Under its influence, a low pressure area is likely to form over the same region around May 6.

The system is expected to become more marked in the subsequent 24 hours. "Low pressure area is expected to intensify further but it is too early to determine its path," said Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre Director, HR Biswas.

However, some models like European Centre for Medium - Range Weather Forecasts (ECMWF) have indicated that the system is likely to cross Odisha coast. "Conditions like wind shear and sea surface temperature are currently favourable for intensification of the low pressure system. The weather system might have an influence over Odisha, but more details can be ascertained after it intensifies into a low pressure area," said Centre for Environment and Climate Director, Sarat Chandra Sahu.

Meanwhile, the IMD has forecast thunderstorm with lightning at a few places in Odisha in the next four days. Thunderstorm with lightning is likely to occur at one or two places in Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur and 12 other districts on Tuesday.

There was also relief from the intense heat as the mercury level plummeted on Monday across the State. Sonepur was the hottest at 43.2 degree Celsius on the day. Bhubaneswar and Cuttack recorded 37.7 degree and 37 degree respectively.