STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Odisha government to build 1,000 bridge-cum-water weir structures by 2025

Around 49 bridges were taken up for such structures on pilot basis. Of this, 12 bridges were completed.

Published: 03rd May 2022 10:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd May 2022 10:21 AM   |  A+A-

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik (Photo | EPS)

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Setting  a target to construct 1,000 bridge-cum-water weir structures in the next three years, the State government has directed the Works and Rural Development departments to prepare a three-year perspective plan for the purpose. Around 49 bridges were taken up for such structures on pilot basis. Of this, 12 bridges were completed.

This was informed by Principal Secretary Works VV Jadav to a high level meeting chaired by Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mahapatra here on Sunday. The meeting reviewed the water holding capacity of the bridgecum- water-weir structures piloted in some districts.

"The cost involvement in construction of one metre water-wire comes around Rs 1.5 lakh. It can hold water of around 1000 cubic metre. Water-weir under a thirty metre bridge could yield 30,000 cubic metre of water at a particular point of time," said Special Secretary cum Engineer-in-Chief, Works department, Manoranjan Mishra.

Mahapatra said, "It is most cost-effective technology with multiple utilities like ground water recharge, raising the water level in river beds, irrigating the fertile land on both sides of the river." He further advised the authorities of the departments to explore the possibility of developing river front parks for public utility.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odisha bridge weir structures Odisha river bridges
India Matters
Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
Nobody can be forced to undergo COVID-19 vaccinations: Supreme court
Image used for representation.
Dalit family stopped from using crematorium's platform for last rites of kin in MP; 3 held
(Photo | PTI)
Morale low as stagnation high across BSF ranks
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
RTC driver asked to produce selfie with relative’s body to avail leave

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp