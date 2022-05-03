Odisha government to build 1,000 bridge-cum-water weir structures by 2025

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Setting a target to construct 1,000 bridge-cum-water weir structures in the next three years, the State government has directed the Works and Rural Development departments to prepare a three-year perspective plan for the purpose. Around 49 bridges were taken up for such structures on pilot basis. Of this, 12 bridges were completed.

This was informed by Principal Secretary Works VV Jadav to a high level meeting chaired by Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mahapatra here on Sunday. The meeting reviewed the water holding capacity of the bridgecum- water-weir structures piloted in some districts.

"The cost involvement in construction of one metre water-wire comes around Rs 1.5 lakh. It can hold water of around 1000 cubic metre. Water-weir under a thirty metre bridge could yield 30,000 cubic metre of water at a particular point of time," said Special Secretary cum Engineer-in-Chief, Works department, Manoranjan Mishra.

Mahapatra said, "It is most cost-effective technology with multiple utilities like ground water recharge, raising the water level in river beds, irrigating the fertile land on both sides of the river." He further advised the authorities of the departments to explore the possibility of developing river front parks for public utility.