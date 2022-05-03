Odisha records 28 per cent growth in gross GST collection in April

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State has made a highest-ever collection of Rs 1714.78 crore goods and services tax (GST) during April 2022 against Rs 1126.67 crore during the same period a year ago, registering a growth of 52.2 per cent. The April collection surpassed the previous highest collection recorded in the month of March by a big margin of Rs 363.53 crore.

Similarly, the State has also maintained the highest growth rate of gross GST amongst the major states with a collection of Rs 4,910.23 crore during April as against Rs 3,849.48 crore collected during the same month in 2021, registering a growth of 28 per cent.

The gross collection during April this year is also the highest in a month since the inception of GST. There is a collection of Rs 1,381.00 crore in CGST (45 per cent growth) and Rs 722.40 crore in Cess (18 per cent growth).

However, IGST monthly settlement has shown a negative growth of 89 per cent owing to substantial increase in interstate sale during the month. The VAT collection from petrol and liquor was Rs 232.88 crore during this April as against Rs 224.25 crore during the same month last year.

The collection from petroleum products is Rs 176.52 crore and Rs 56.36 crore from liquor. The high growth in gross GST was led by mining, manufacturing and trading sectors with growth of 179 per cent, 270 per cent and 105 per cent respectively.

In the last financial year, Rs 479.08 crore was collected in cash after raising demand from wrong return filers while Rs 36.23 crore was collected as interest from late filers. As many as 3,145 new taxpayers have been brought under the GST fold, said Commissioner of CT & GST Sushil Kumar Lohani.