STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Youth dies in police custody in Odisha's Abhyachandpur, family claims torture by cops

Abhyachandpur police had arrested 8-year-old Manoranjan Bari on Saturday for his alleged involvement in brown sugar trade.

Published: 03rd May 2022 10:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd May 2022 10:08 AM   |  A+A-

Police torture

Image for representational purpose

By Express News Service

PARADIP: Abhyachandpur police has found itself in a spot after a youth died in its custody under mysterious circumstances on Saturday night. The youth was identified as 28-year-old Manoranjan Bari of Lokanath Colony within Paradip police limits.

He was working as a contractual labourer in a private company. Abhyachandpur police had arrested Manoranjan on Saturday for his alleged involvement in brown sugar trade. Manoranjan's family members alleged that the youth died due to police torture.

Father Prahallad said his son was picked up by police for interrogation. But after a few hours, the family was informed by police that Manoranjan had died. "My son was not involved in any criminal activity. I suspect foul play in his death," Prahallad said.

However, Abhaychandpur IIC Jibanananda Jena refuted the allegations. During police raid, Manoranjan tried to escape but accidentally hit his head on a wall and sustained injuries. He was first rushed to Atharbanki hospital, Paradip and later shifted to Jagatsinghpur district headquarters hospital where he succumbed during treatment, Jena claimed.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Police torture Odisha Police
India Matters
Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
Nobody can be forced to undergo COVID-19 vaccinations: Supreme court
Image used for representation.
Dalit family stopped from using crematorium's platform for last rites of kin in MP; 3 held
(Photo | PTI)
Morale low as stagnation high across BSF ranks
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
RTC driver asked to produce selfie with relative’s body to avail leave

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp