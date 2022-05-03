Youth dies in police custody in Odisha's Abhyachandpur, family claims torture by cops

By Express News Service

PARADIP: Abhyachandpur police has found itself in a spot after a youth died in its custody under mysterious circumstances on Saturday night. The youth was identified as 28-year-old Manoranjan Bari of Lokanath Colony within Paradip police limits.

He was working as a contractual labourer in a private company. Abhyachandpur police had arrested Manoranjan on Saturday for his alleged involvement in brown sugar trade. Manoranjan's family members alleged that the youth died due to police torture.

Father Prahallad said his son was picked up by police for interrogation. But after a few hours, the family was informed by police that Manoranjan had died. "My son was not involved in any criminal activity. I suspect foul play in his death," Prahallad said.

However, Abhaychandpur IIC Jibanananda Jena refuted the allegations. During police raid, Manoranjan tried to escape but accidentally hit his head on a wall and sustained injuries. He was first rushed to Atharbanki hospital, Paradip and later shifted to Jagatsinghpur district headquarters hospital where he succumbed during treatment, Jena claimed.